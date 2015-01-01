Welcome to the 2019 Annual Report

The American people and government agencies, at state and federal levels, rely on NTP to provide a strong scientific basis for decisions aimed at protecting public health. NTP provides scientific data and interpretation and guidance in their appropriate use.

In Fiscal Year 2019, NTP scientists published more than 250 peer reviewed research studies, reports, and monographs on environmental substances and issues at the center of high-profile or emerging public health concerns. NTP also participated in activities to advance alternatives to animal testing.