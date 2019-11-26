Share This: https://ntp.niehs.nih.gov/go/commprac-2020

ICCVAM Communities of Practice Webinar 2020

Use of Animal-free Affinity Reagents

January 21, 2020 – 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EST

Register for the webinar



An agenda will be available on this page soon.

Affinity reagents such as antibodies are used in a range of research, diagnostic, and regulatory applications. However, traditional methods for producing such reagents require immunization of laboratory animals. Therefore, even when applied to nonanimal test methods, their use is inconsistent with the spirit of replacing, reducing, or refining animal use. Use of animal-based affinity reagents also introduces variability into the methods that use them.

ICCVAM promotes the development and validation of toxicity testing methods that protect human health and the environment while replacing, reducing, or refining animal use. ICCVAM also provides guidance to test method developers and facilitates collaborations that promote the development of new test methods. This webinar will present a review of the usefulness and limitations of nonanimal-derived affinity reagents and their potential to replace animal-derived reagents.



The webinar is organized on behalf of ICCVAM by NICEATM . It is free and open to the public, but registration is required to attend. Individuals with disabilities who need accommodation to participate in this event should contact Elizabeth Maull at phone: (984) 287-3157 or email: maull@niehs.nih.gov. TTY users should contact the Federal TTY Relay Service at (800) 877–8339. Requests should be made at least five business days in advance of the event.

View Federal Register notice announcing the webinar (November 26, 2019) – View notice as webpage