Share This: https://ntp.niehs.nih.gov/go/commprac-2021

ICCVAM Communities of Practice Webinar 2021

Non-animal Approaches for Mixtures Assessment

January 26, 2021 – 9:00-11:00 a.m. EST

Register to attend the webinar

ICCVAM promotes the development and validation of toxicity testing methods that protect human health and the environment while replacing reducing, or refining animal use. ICCVAM also provides guidance to test method developers and facilitates collaborations that promote the development of new test methods. This webinar, organized on behalf of ICCVAM by NICEATM, will discuss new approach methodologies for assessing exposure to and potential hazards associated with chemical mixtures.

While most available toxicity data are for single chemicals, humans are often exposed to chemicals as mixtures. Assessing the safety of a mixture is a complex process that requires consideration of both the toxicity of each chemical component of the mixture and the potential for interaction among the components to affect toxicity of the overall mixture. Additionally, most alternative methods and approaches used for assessing chemical safety are developed and evaluated using single chemicals. This can result in lack of clarity about whether a method is appropriate to use for assessing toxicity of a particular mixture. In this webinar, three presentations featuring speakers from U.S. federal research and regulatory agencies will describe key insights and ongoing activities.