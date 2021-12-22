Share This: https://ntp.niehs.nih.gov/go/commprac-2022

ICCVAM Communities of Practice Webinar 2022

New Approach Methodologies to Assess (Developmental) Neurotoxicity

January 25, 2022 – 10:00-11:30 a.m. EST

Registration for this event will open in early January 2022. A link to register will be placed here when available.

ICCVAM promotes the development and validation of toxicity testing methods that protect human health and the environment while replacing reducing, or refining animal use. ICCVAM also provides guidance to test method developers and facilitates collaborations that promote the development of new test methods. This webinar, organized on behalf of ICCVAM by NICEATM , will discuss new approach methodologies (NAMs) that are being considered or developed for assessing potential effects of chemicals on the nervous system.

The nervous system has unique characteristics and can have different sensitivity to toxic substances compared to other organ systems. Effects of chemicals on the nervous system can be affected by concurrent exposures to other substances. During early life stages, exposure to neuroactive drugs and environmental toxins can interact and/or interfere with developmental processes of the brain, which can in turn result in structural and/or functional alterations.

Traditional (developmental) neurotoxicity tests use mammals, but the high cost and low throughput of these tests make them impractical to use for all chemicals of potential concern. In addition, it is challenging to correlate the interpretation of animal data to complex human neurological effects. Therefore, interest is increasing in exploring human cell-based assays, computational systems, and other alternatives to traditional animal tests that can be used to predict chemical effects on the developing and adult nervous system. In this webinar, two presentations featuring speakers from U.S. federal research and regulatory agencies will describe key issues and ongoing activities.

View Federal Register notice announcing the webinar (December 22, 2022) – View notice as webpage