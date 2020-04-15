Share This: https://ntp.niehs.nih.gov/go/iccvamforum-2020

ICCVAM Public Forum: May 2020

May 21, 2020

William H. Natcher Conference Center

National Institutes of Health

Bethesda, Maryland, USA



Register to view the webcast

Register to present an oral public statement

ICCVAM ’s goals include promotion of national and international partnerships between governmental and nongovernmental groups, including academia, industry, advocacy groups, and other key stakeholders. To foster these partnerships ICCVAM holds annual public forums to share information and facilitate direct communication of ideas and suggestions from stakeholders.

This year's meeting will be held on May 21, 2020. Due to restrictions on in-person gatherings amid ongoing public health concerns, the public forum will be presented via webcast only. NICEATM and ICCVAM members will give presentations on current activities related to the development and validation of alternative test methods and approaches, including activities relevant to implementation of the strategic roadmap for establishing new approaches to evaluate the safety of chemicals and medical products in the United States. A preliminary agenda will be posted on this webpage by May 1.

Registration for the webcast is required and will be open through the end of the meeting; use the link above to register. There will be opportunities for registered participants to ask clarifying or follow-up questions of the ICCVAM members about their presentations. Instructions for submitting these questions will be provided via email prior to the webcast. The agenda will also include time for oral public statements relevant to the ICCVAM mission and current activities from participants who have registered to do so in advance; use the link above to register. View NTP guidelines for public statements.

Individuals with disabilities who need accommodation to participate in this event should contact Dr. Elizabeth Maull at phone: (984) 287-3157 or email: maull@niehs.nih.gov. TTY users should contact the Federal TTY Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Requests should be made at least five business days in advance of the event.