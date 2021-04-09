Share This: https://ntp.niehs.nih.gov/go/iccvamforum-2021

ICCVAM Public Forum: May 2021

Webcast: May 27, 2021 – 9:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

ICCVAM ’s goals include promotion of national and international partnerships between governmental and nongovernmental groups, including academia, industry, advocacy groups, and other key stakeholders. To foster these partnerships ICCVAM holds annual public forums to share information and facilitate direct communication of ideas and suggestions from stakeholders.

Usually an in-person event, the 2021 public forum will be presented as a webinar. Representatives of ICCVAM member agencies will describe activities both to advance new approaches to safety testing of chemicals and medical products and to reduce the amount of testing required.

In addition to time for clarifying or follow-up questions following scheduled presentations, time will be allotted during the meeting for oral public statements with associated slides on topics relevant to ICCVAM's mission. Any participant registered for the webcast may ask clarifying questions during the appropriate times in the agenda. The additional registration is only required for those who wish to give separate public statements. Register by May 14 to present oral public statements.

Written public statements on topics relevant to ICCVAM's mission will also be accepted. Written statements on topics relevant to ICCVAM's mission may be submitted to support an oral public statement or as standalone documents. Email written public statements to ICCVAMquestions@niehs.nih.gov. Public statements received by May 14 will be distributed to NICEATM and ICCVAM members before the Public Forum. Written public statements received after the deadline may be reviewed by NICEATM and ICCVAM at a future date.

Materials submitted to accompany oral public statements or standalone written statements should include the submitters name, affiliation (if any), mailing address, telephone, email, and sponsoring organization (if any) with the document. No proprietary, classified, confidential, or sensitive information should be included in statements submitted in response to this notice or presented during the meeting. View NTP guidelines for public statements.

