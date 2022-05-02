Share This: https://ntp.niehs.nih.gov/go/iccvamforum-2022

ICCVAM Public Forum: May 2022

Webcast: May 26-27, 2022

Register to view the webinar – registration will be open through the end of the meeting on May 27

Register to present an oral public statement - deadline Friday, May 20

ICCVAM ’s goals include promotion of national and international partnerships between governmental and nongovernmental groups, including academia, industry, advocacy groups, and other key stakeholders. To foster these partnerships ICCVAM holds annual public forums to share information and facilitate direct communication of ideas and suggestions from stakeholders.

The 2022 public forum will be presented as a virtual event and will take place over two days. Representatives of ICCVAM member agencies will describe activities both to advance new approaches to safety testing of chemicals and medical products and to reduce the amount of testing required. There will be opportunities for registered participants to ask clarifying or follow-up questions of the ICCVAM members about their presentations during the meeting. The agenda will also include time for oral public statements relevant to the ICCVAM mission and current activities from participants who have registered to do so in advance.

Federal Register notice (May 2, 2022) - View as webpage

The agenda and meeting materials will be placed on this page when available.