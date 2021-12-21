Share This: https://ntp.niehs.nih.gov/go/niceatm-data

Share Your Data with NICEATM

NICEATM invites scientists to share data, including in vivo (human or animal), in vitro, in silico, and chemical properties data, that may be helpful in the development or evaluation of non-animal approaches. Current priority areas include acute toxicity and developmental toxicity, although data relevant to any toxicity endpoint may be submitted.

Data Request for Efficacy Tests of Ectoparasiticide Products

NICEATM requests available data and information on approaches and/or technologies currently used for efficacy testing of ectoparasiticide products. Submitted information will be used to assess the state of the science and determine technical needs for nonanimal test methods used to evaluate the efficacy of ectoparasiticides on dogs and cats and to facilitate their incorporation into a testing strategy for regulatory purposes. Submit data to NICEATM by January 28, 2022.

View Federal Register notice announcing data request (December 21, 2021) [View as PDF]

Detailed Guidelines for Data Shared with NICEATM

Data Inclusion in the Integrated Chemical Environment

Data submitted to NICEATM is evaluated for inclusion in the Integrated Chemical Environment (ICE), NICEATM's conduit to data, tools, and other resources to support development of new approaches for assessing chemical safety. Before inclusion in ICE, data are

R eviewed by one or more subject matter experts to ensure that they meet specific quality standards and are useful for evaluating chemical safety.

Confirmed to be publicly available with no restrictions on use.

