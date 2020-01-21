U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Dot gov

The .gov means it's official.
Federal government websites often end in .gov or .mil. Before sharing sensitive information, make sure you're on a federal government site.

Https

The site is secure.
The https:// ensures that you are connecting to the official website and that any information you provide is encrypted and transmitted securely.

National Toxicology Program

National Toxicology Program

UPDATE NewsletterUPDATE NewsletterDecember 2019

In the News

Upcoming Events

A flyer with Scientists looking at test tubes and words overlaying the image, "NIEHS IS HIRING DIRECTOR"New NIEHS director — the search is on

The National Institutes of Health opens a nationwide search for the next director of NIEHS and the National Toxicology Program. Apply by Dec. 23.


Botanical dietary supplements and essential oils in glass jarsBotanicals in the limelight during scientists’ social media Q&A

NIH, American Botanical Council, and Campbell University experts answered questions from the public about botanical dietary supplements.


Amy Wang, Ph.D., NTPOrigins of cancer examined at Durham conference

Attendees focused on factors that can cause cancer without damaging DNA, through changing the activity of nuclear receptors.


close up of test tube with clear liquid being held by hand with blue glovesNorth Carolina scientists, policymakers take on PFAS

Experts met in Durham to brainstorm solutions to problems posed by the man-made chemicals.


ICCVAM logoThe NTP Interagency Center for the Evaluation of Alternative Toxicological Methods (NICEATM)

ICCVAM Communities of Practice webinar to discuss use of animal-free affinity reagents.


Upcoming Events

The Update Newsletter is produced by NTP Office of Liaison, Policy, and Review. The text is not copyrighted and can be reprinted without permission. If you use parts of the Update Newsletter in your publication, we ask that you provide us with a copy for our records. We welcome your comments and suggestions.

Director of Office of Liaison, Policy, and Review and Editor-in-Chief: Mary Wolfe | Managing Editor: Anna Lee Mosley