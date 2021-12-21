Share This: https://ntp.niehs.nih.gov/go/roc15

15th Report on Carcinogens

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released the 15th Report on Carcinogens on December 21, 2021. The Report on Carcinogens is a congressionally mandated, science-based public health document that NTP prepares for the HHS Secretary. This cumulative report now includes 256 listings of substances — chemical, physical, and biological agents; mixtures; and exposure circumstances — that are known or reasonably anticipated to cause cancer in humans.

Discover more details about the report and its new listings below. Also, check out the Data Exploration Dashboard, which provides an easy-to-understand visual breakdown of all substances listed in the document and their associated cancers.

New Listings

Report on Carcinogens Table of Contents