15th Report on Carcinogens
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released the 15th Report on Carcinogens on December 21, 2021. The Report on Carcinogens is a congressionally mandated, science-based public health document that NTP prepares for the HHS Secretary. This cumulative report now includes 256 listings of substances — chemical, physical, and biological agents; mixtures; and exposure circumstances — that are known or reasonably anticipated to cause cancer in humans.
Discover more details about the report and its new listings below. Also, check out the Data Exploration Dashboard, which provides an easy-to-understand visual breakdown of all substances listed in the document and their associated cancers.
- Table of Contents
- Press Release
- Fact Sheet on the 15th Report on Carcinogens
- Federal Register notice
New Listings
Antimony Trioxide
Haloacetic Acids Found as Water Disinfection By-Products
Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori)
Report on Carcinogens Table of Contents
To search for tumor site and exposure information, see CEBS database
DOI: https://doi.org/10.22427/NTP-OTHER-1003
- Introduction
- Review Process
- Substances Listed
- Substance profiles
Index: A | B | C | D | E | F | G | H | I | J | K | L | M | N | O | P | Q | R | S | T | U | V | W | X | Y | Z
- A
- Acetaldehyde
- 2-Acetylaminofluorene
- Acrylamide
- Acrylonitrile
- Adriamycin
- Aflatoxins
- Alcoholic Beverage Consumption
- 2-Aminoanthraquinone
- o-Aminoazotoluene
- 4-Aminobiphenyl
- 1-Amino-2,4-dibromoanthraquinone
- 1-Amino-2-methylanthraquinone
- Amitrole
- o-Anisidine and Its Hydrochloride
- Antimony Trioxide
- Aristolochic Acids
- Arsenic and Inorganic Arsenic Compounds
- Asbestos
- Azacitidine
- Azathioprine
- B
- Basic Red 9 Monohydrochloride
- Benzene
- Benzidine and Dyes Metabolized to Benzidine
- Benzidine
- Dyes Metabolized to Benzidine (Benzidine Dye Class)
- Benzotrichloride
- Beryllium and Beryllium Compounds
- 2,2-Bis(bromomethyl)-1,3-propanediol (Technical Grade)
- Bis(chloromethyl) Ether and Technical-Grade Chloromethyl Methyl Ether
- Bromodichloromethane
- 1-Bromopropane
- 1,3-Butadiene
- 1,4-Butanediol Dimethanesulfonate
- Butylated Hydroxyanisole
- C
- Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds
- Captafol
- Carbon Tetrachloride
- Ceramic Fibers (Respirable Size)
- Chlorambucil
- Chloramphenicol
- Chlorendic Acid
- Chlorinated Paraffins (C12, 60% Chlorine)
- Chloroform
- 3-Chloro-2-methylpropene
- 4-Chloro-o-phenylenediamine
- Chloroprene
- p-Chloro-o-toluidine and Its Hydrochloride
- Chromium Hexavalent Compounds
- Cisplatin
- Coal Tars and Coal-Tar Pitches
- Cobalt
- Cobalt and Cobalt Compounds that Release Cobalt In Vivo
- Cobalt-Tungsten Carbide: Powders and Hard Metals
- Coke-Oven Emissions
- p-Cresidine
- Cumene
- Cupferron
- Cyclophosphamide
- Cyclosporin A
- D
- Dacarbazine
- Danthron
- 2,4-Diaminoanisole Sulfate
- 2,4-Diaminotoluene
- Diazoaminobenzene
- 1,2-Dibromo-3-chloropropane
- 1,2-Dibromoethane
- 2,3-Dibromo-1-propanol
- 1,4-Dichlorobenzene
- 3,3'-Dichlorobenzidine and Its Dihydrochloride
- Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane
- 1,2-Dichloroethane
- Dichloromethane
- 1,3-Dichloropropene (Technical Grade)
- Diepoxybutane
- Diesel Exhaust Particulates
- Di(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate
- Diethylstilbestrol
- Diethyl Sulfate
- Diglycidyl Resorcinol Ether
- 3,3'-Dimethoxybenzidine and Dyes Metabolized to 3,3'-Dimethoxybenzidine
- 3,3'-Dimethoxybenzidine
- Dyes Metabolized to 3,3'-Dimethoxybenzidine (3,3'-Dimethoxybenzidine Dye Class)
- 4-Dimethylaminoazobenzene
- 3,3'-Dimethylbenzidine and Dyes Metabolized to 3,3'-Dimethylbenzidine
- 3,3'-Dimethylbenzidine
- Dyes Metabolized to 3,3'-Dimethylbenzidine (3,3'-Dimethylbenzidine Dye Class)
- Dimethylcarbamoyl Chloride
- 1,1-Dimethylhydrazine
- Dimethyl Sulfate
- Dimethylvinyl Chloride
- 1,4-Dioxane
- Disperse Blue
- E
- Epichlorohydrin
- Erionite
- Estrogens, Steroidal
- Ethylene Oxide
- Ethylene Thiourea
- Ethyl Methanesulfonate
- F
- Formaldehyde
- Furan
- G
- Certain Glass Wool Fibers (Inhalable)
- Glycidol
- H
- Haloacetic Acids
- Helicobacter pylori
- Heterocyclic Amines (Selected)
- 2-Amino-3,4-dimethylimidazo[4,5-f]quinoline
- 2-Amino-3,8-dimethylimidazo[4,5-f]quinoxaline
- 2-Amino-3-methylimidazo[4,5-f]quinoline
- 2-Amino-1-methyl-6-phenylimidazo[4,5-b]pyridine
- Hexachlorobenzene
- Hexachloroethane
- Hexamethylphosphoramide
- Hydrazine and Hydrazine Sulfate
- Hydrazobenzene
- I
- Ionizing Radiation
- X-Radiation and Gamma Radiation
- Neutrons
- Radon
- Thorium Dioxide
- Iron Dextran Complex
- Isoprene
- J
- K
- Kepone
- L
- Lead and Lead Compounds
- Lindane, Hexachlorocyclohexane (Technical Grade), and Other Hexachlorocyclohexane Isomers
- M
- Melphalan
- Methoxsalen with Ultraviolet A Therapy
- 2-Methylaziridine
- 4,4'-Methylenebis(2-chloroaniline)
- 4,4'-Methylenebis(N,N-dimethyl)benzenamine
- 4,4'-Methylenedianiline and Its Dihydrochloride
- Methyleugenol
- Methyl Methanesulfonate
- Metronidazole
- Michlers Ketone
- Mineral Oils: Untreated and Mildly Treated
- Mirex
- Mustard Gas
- N
- Naphthalene
- 2-Naphthylamine
- Nickel Compounds and Metallic Nickel
- Nickel Compounds
- Metallic Nickel
- Nitrilotriacetic Acid
- o-Nitroanisole
- Nitroarenes (Selected)
- 1,6-Dinitropyrene
- 1,8-Dinitropyrene
- 6-Nitrochrysene
- 1-Nitropyrene
- 4-Nitropyrene
- Nitrobenzene
- Nitrofen
- Nitrogen Mustard Hydrochloride
- Nitromethane
- 2-Nitropropane
- N-Nitrosamines: 15 Listings
- N-Methyl-N'-Nitro-N-Nitrosoguanidine
- N-Nitrosodi-n-butylamine
- N-Nitrosodiethanolamine
- N-Nitrosodiethylamine
- N-Nitrosodimethylamine
- N-Nitrosodi-n-propylamine
- N-Nitroso-N-ethylurea
- 4-(N-Nitrosomethylamino)-1-(3-pyridyl)-1-butanone
- N-Nitroso-N-methylurea
- N-Nitrosomethylvinylamine
- N-Nitrosomorpholine
- N-Nitrosonornicotine
- N-Nitrosopiperidine
- N-Nitrosopyrrolidine
- N-Nitrososarcosine
- Nitrosourea Chemotherapeutic Agents
- Bis(chloroethyl) Nitrosourea
- 1-(2-Chloroethyl)-3-cyclohexyl-1-nitrosourea
- 1-(2-Chloroethyl)-3-(4-methylcyclohexyl)-1-nitrosourea
- Chlorozotocin
- Streptozotocin
- o-Nitrotoluene
- Norethisterone
- O
- Ochratoxin A
- 4,4'-Oxydianiline
- Oxymetholone
- P
- Pentachlorophenol and By-products of Its Synthesis
- Phenacetin and Analgesic Mixtures Containing Phenacetin
- Phenacetin
- Analgesic Mixtures Containing Phenacetin
- Phenazopyridine Hydrochloride
- Phenolphthalein
- Phenoxybenzamine Hydrochloride
- Phenytoin and Phenytoin Sodium
- Polybrominated Biphenyls
- Polychlorinated Biphenyls
- Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons: 15 Listings
- Benz[a]anthracene
- Benzo[b]fluoranthene
- Benzo[j]fluoranthene
- Benzo[k]fluoranthene
- Benzo[a]pyrene
- Dibenz[a,h]acridine
- Dibenz[a,j]acridine
- Dibenz[a,h]anthracene
- 7H-Dibenzo[c,g]carbazole
- Dibenzo[a,e]pyrene
- Dibenzo[a,h]pyrene
- Dibenzo[a,i]pyrene
- Dibenzo[a,l]pyrene
- Indeno[1,2,3-cd]pyrene
- 5-Methylchrysene
- Procarbazine and Its Hydrochloride
- Progesterone
- 1,3-Propane Sultone
- β-Propiolactone
- Propylene Oxide
- Propylthiouracil
- Q
- R
- Reserpine
- Riddelliine
- S
- Safrole
- Selenium Sulfide
- Silica, Crystalline (Respirable Size)
- Soots
- Strong Inorganic Acid Mists Containing Sulfuric Acid
- Styrene
- Styrene-7,8-oxide
- Sulfallate
- T
- Tamoxifen
- 2,3,7,8-Tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin
- Tetrachloroethylene
- Tetrafluoroethylene
- Tetranitromethane
- Thioacetamide
- 4,4'-Thiodianiline
- Thiotepa
- Thiourea
- Tobacco-Related Exposures
- Tobacco Smoking
- Environmental Tobacco Smoke
- Smokeless Tobacco
- Toluene Diisocyanates
- o‑Toluidine
- Toxaphene
- Trichloroethylene
- 2,4,6-Trichlorophenol
- 1,2,3-Trichloropropane
- Tris(2,3-dibromopropyl) Phosphate
- U
- Ultraviolet-Radiation-Related Exposures
- Solar Radiation
- Exposure to Sunlamps or Sunbeds
- Broad-Spectrum UVR
- UVA
- UVB
- UVC
- Urethane
- V
- Viruses: Eight Listings
- Epstein-Barr Virus
- Hepatitis B Virus
- Hepatitis C Virus
- Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1
- Human Papillomaviruses: Some Genital-Mucosal Types
- Human T-cell Lymphotropic Virus Type 1
- Kaposi Sarcoma-Associated Herpesvirus
- Merkel Cell Polyomavirus
- 4-Vinyl-1-cyclohexene Diepoxide
- Vinyl Halides (Selected)
- Vinyl Bromide
- Vinyl Chloride
- Vinyl Fluoride
- W
- Wood Dust
- X - Z
- Supplemental Materials and Appendices
- Glossary
- Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Units of Measurement
- All Appendices
- Appendix A: Cancer Hazards Not Included in the NTP Report on Carcinogens
- Appendix B: Substances Delisted from the Report on Carcinogens
- Appendix C: Substances Reviewed but Not Recommended for Listing in the Report on Carcinogens
- Appendix D: 15th RoC and Monographs — Collaborators and Contributors
- Appendix E: Chemicals Nominated to the NTP for In-Depth Toxicological Evaluation
- Appendix F: Substance Names and Common Synonyms
- Appendix G: List of Substances by CAS Number
- Download the complete 15th Report on Carcinogens (24 MB)
- Download the CASRN index in MS Excel
Previous Editions
The 15th Report on Carcinogens is the latest edition published December 2021 and replaces any previous report.
The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Technical Information Service (NTIS) may have copies of previous versions of the Report on Carcinogens.
To find a specific edition of the report, search for publication number, at the NTIS website (http://www.ntis.gov). Alternatively, you can contact NTIS at 800-553-6847 or 703-605-6000.
|Edition
|Publication Number (PB Number)
|1st
|PB84122852 Volume I; PB84122860 Volume II
|2nd
|PB82229808
|3rd
|PB83135855
|4th
|PB85134633
|5th
|PB89231914
|6th
|PB92120666 Volume I and II
|7th
|PB95109781
|8th
|PB99128746 Volume I and II
|9th
|PB2000107509
|10th
|PB2013100250
|11th
|PB2005104914
|12th
|PB2011111646
|13th
|PB2015500015
|14th
For questions or additional information, contact:
NTP Web Team
P.O. Box 12233, MD K2-05
Research Triangle Park, NC 27709
Telephone: 984-287-3211
Email us or use our contact form