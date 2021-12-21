Skip to Main Navigation
15th Report on Carcinogens

Cover 15th report on carcinogens 2021

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released the 15th Report on Carcinogens on December 21, 2021. The Report on Carcinogens is a congressionally mandated, science-based public health document that NTP prepares for the HHS Secretary. This cumulative report now includes 256 listings of substances — chemical, physical, and biological agents; mixtures; and exposure circumstances — that are known or reasonably anticipated to cause cancer in humans.

Discover more details about the report and its new listings below. Also, check out the Data Exploration Dashboard, which provides an easy-to-understand visual breakdown of all substances listed in the document and their associated cancers.

New Listings

Antimony Trioxide

Haloacetic Acids Found as Water Disinfection By-Products

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori)


Report on Carcinogens Table of Contents


To search for tumor site and exposure information, see CEBS database
Official Citation: NTP (National Toxicology Program). 2021. Report on Carcinogens, Fifteenth Edition.; Research Triangle Park, NC: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Service. https://ntp.niehs.nih.gov/go/roc15 (EndNote XML)
DOI: https://doi.org/10.22427/NTP-OTHER-1003

Previous Editions

The 15th Report on Carcinogens is the latest edition published December 2021 and replaces any previous report.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Technical Information Service (NTIS) may have copies of previous versions of the Report on Carcinogens.

To find a specific edition of the report, search for publication number, at the NTIS website (http://www.ntis.gov). Alternatively, you can contact NTIS at 800-553-6847 or 703-605-6000.

NTIS Publication Numbers
Edition Publication Number (PB Number)
1st PB84122852 Volume I; PB84122860 Volume II
2nd PB82229808
3rd PB83135855
4th PB85134633
5th PB89231914
6th PB92120666 Volume I and II
7th PB95109781
8th PB99128746 Volume I and II
9th PB2000107509
10th PB2013100250
11th PB2005104914
12th PB2011111646
13th PB2015500015
14th

