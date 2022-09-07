ICCVAM Annual and Biennial Reports
The ICCVAM Authorization Act of 2000 directed ICCVAM to prepare a progress report on its first anniversary and every other year thereafter. The latest ICCVAM Biennial Progress Report describes ICCVAM and ICCVAM agency activities from January 2020 through December 2021.
The report highlights ICCVAM member agency activities supporting toxicology innovation, as well as regulatory agency initiatives to promote the 3Rs (replace, reduce, or refine animal use) and to provide information about the use of new approach methodologies. Key ICCVAM, ICCVAM agency, and NICEATM accomplishments summarized in the report include:
- Recommendations on measuring progress in promoting use of alternative methods.
- Publication by OECD of a guideline describing a non-animal defined approach for identifying skin sensitizers that was drafted and sponsored by ICCVAM agency scientists and international sponsors.
- Establishment of a workgroup on microphysiological systems for COVID research.
- Further development of the Collaborative Acute Toxicity Modeling Suite, in silico models of acute oral systemic toxicity that predict five specific endpoints needed by regulatory agencies.
- Expansion of the Integrated Chemical Environment.
In the website edition of the Biennial Report, menu items allow users to view articles by agency or find articles relevant to topics such as in vitro to in vivo extrapolation, cardiotoxicity, or mixtures toxicity. Reference pages list publications of interest as well as providing glossary terms and acronyms relevant to ICCVAM agencies and activities.
Past ICCVAM Reports (2001-2019)
- ICCVAM 2018-2019 Biennial Report
- ICCVAM 2016-2017 Biennial Report
- ICCVAM 2014-2015 Biennial Report
- ICCVAM 2012-2013 Biennial Report
- ICCVAM 2010-2011 Biennial Report (NIH Publication Number 12-7873)
- ICCVAM 2008-2009 Biennial Report (NIH Publication Number 10-7612)
- ICCVAM 2006-2007 Biennial Report (NIH Publication Number 08-6529)
- ICCVAM 2004-2005 Biennial Report (NIH Publication Number 06-4516)
- ICCVAM Biennial Report (December 2003: NIH Publication Number 04-4509)
- ICCVAM Annual Progress Report (December 2001)