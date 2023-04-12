Share This: https://ntp.niehs.nih.gov/go/iccvamforum-2023

ICCVAM Public Forum: May 2023

May 18-19, 2023

National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD and online

Register to attend the meeting in person: register by Wednesday, May 17

Register to present an oral public statement: register by Tuesday, May 9

Register to view the webcast: register by Friday, May 19

ICCVAM ’s goals include promotion of national and international partnerships between governmental and nongovernmental groups, including academia, industry, advocacy groups, and other key stakeholders. To foster these partnerships ICCVAM holds annual public forums to share information and facilitate direct communication of ideas and suggestions from stakeholders.

This event will be held in person at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD, with an option for remote viewing. Representatives of ICCVAM member agencies will describe their agencies' activities both to advance new approaches to safety testing of chemicals and medical products and to reduce the amount of testing required. There will be opportunities for registered participants to ask clarifying or follow-up questions of the ICCVAM members about their presentations during the meeting. The agenda will also include time for public oral statements relevant to the ICCVAM mission and current activities from participants who have registered to do so in advance.

Federal Register notice announcing meeting (April 12, 2023) [View as webpage]